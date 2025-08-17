Connecticut Lottery Draws Winning Tickets Worth $28,000

Stamford, Connecticut — Two winning lottery tickets worth a combined total of $28,000 were drawn on Friday, Aug. 15, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

The first ticket, valued at $18,000, was purchased at West Main Convenience, located at 417 W Main St in Stamford. The winning numbers for this ticket are 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 40, 48, 50, 51, 54, 60, 64, 65, 66, 67, 69, 72, 80, with a 2X multiplier.

The second ticket, which won $10,000, was sold at Regal Package Store on 554 W Main St in New Britain. The winning numbers for this ticket are 1, 7, 10, 14, 20, 24, 26, 30, 35, 40, 48, 52, 56, 60, 61, 62, 63, 72, 76, 79, also with a 2X multiplier.

The Connecticut Lottery encourages players to check their tickets and claim any winnings. Lottery officials remind players to play responsibly and always check the official lottery website for the latest updates.