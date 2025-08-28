News
Connecticut Lottery Sees Major Wins as Players Claim Prizes
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Lottery celebrated multiple big winners this week, as significant cash prizes were claimed at their claims center. A Greenwich woman won a life-changing $3 million playing a CT lottery scratch game, according to a lottery release on Wednesday.
This victory comes in addition to a recent Lucky for Life ticket sold in Connecticut, yielding a $25,000-a-year-for-life prize. The winning numbers for that drawing were 5-6-8-17-36, with the Lucky Ball at 12. This is the fourth such ticket sold in Connecticut this month.
The winner has the choice between receiving an annuity of $25,000 per year for life or opting for a lump sum cash payment of $390,000. The odds of winning this prize are one in 1.8 million.
Previous winners this month include one on Aug. 23, another on Aug. 12, and one on Aug. 2. The ticket sold on Aug. 12 is still unclaimed. Those winning numbers were 1-11-18-29-34, with a Lucky Ball of 15, and were purchased at Sunshine Convenience Store in Cheshire.
Meanwhile, CT Lottery officials reported that a Manchester couple also experienced a significant win. Ernie D. and his wife decided to play the Lucky For Life draw game using numbers based on their birthdays. Their decision paid off, as they won the same $25,000 a year for life prize.
Ernie expressed disbelief over the win, saying, “We couldn’t believe we won.”
Lastly, exciting news was shared about the Powerball jackpot, which has been adjusted to an estimated $850 million ahead of an upcoming drawing. This figure marks the sixth largest prize in the game’s history.
