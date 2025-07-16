Connecticut Lottery Unclaimed Prizes Total Over $50,000

Milford, Connecticut – The Connecticut Lottery announced today that several prizes from the July 14 drawing remain unclaimed, totaling over $50,000.

The first prize, valued at $50,960, was from the Fast Play game called $5 STACKS OF CA$H PROGRESSIVE. This winning ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop located at 1360 E Town Rd in Milford.

In addition, the second prize of $10,274, also from a Fast Play game named $2 STACKS OF CA$H PROGRESSIVE, was sold at Shoprite on 250 Barnum Ave Cutoff in Stratford. This ticket remains unclaimed as well.

However, not all tickets from the same drawing went unclaimed. A Bridgeport resident has claimed a winning ticket purchased at Krauszers in Bridgeport, although details about the prize amount have not been disclosed.

As the deadline for claiming prizes approaches, the Connecticut Lottery encourages all players to check their tickets carefully.