Business
Connecticut Lottery Unclaimed Prizes Total Over $50,000
Milford, Connecticut – The Connecticut Lottery announced today that several prizes from the July 14 drawing remain unclaimed, totaling over $50,000.
The first prize, valued at $50,960, was from the Fast Play game called $5 STACKS OF CA$H PROGRESSIVE. This winning ticket was purchased at the Stop & Shop located at 1360 E Town Rd in Milford.
In addition, the second prize of $10,274, also from a Fast Play game named $2 STACKS OF CA$H PROGRESSIVE, was sold at Shoprite on 250 Barnum Ave Cutoff in Stratford. This ticket remains unclaimed as well.
However, not all tickets from the same drawing went unclaimed. A Bridgeport resident has claimed a winning ticket purchased at Krauszers in Bridgeport, although details about the prize amount have not been disclosed.
As the deadline for claiming prizes approaches, the Connecticut Lottery encourages all players to check their tickets carefully.
Recent Posts
- Severe Rainfall Causes Flooding Across New Jersey and Pennsylvania
- Connecticut Lottery Unclaimed Prizes Total Over $50,000
- Marla Maples Advocates for Weather Geoengineering Ban Amid Flooding Concerns
- Joe Burrow Poised for Fantasy Stardom in 2025 Season
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return with Strong Pitching Staff
- Tropical System May Bring Flooding to Florida and Gulf Coast
- Bellingham Bells to Host All-Star Game and Community Events
- Ekaterina Alexandrova Begins Campaign at Hamburg Open
- Moeller Faces Misolic at Nordea Open with Betting Odds Favoring Misolic
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky