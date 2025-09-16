Connecticut Meteorologist Geoff Fox Enters Hospice Care Amid Cancer Battle

Hartford, Connecticut – Geoff Fox, the well-known former meteorologist, shared on social media over the weekend that he has entered hospice care as he continues to fight pancreatic cancer. The announcement has drawn an outpouring of support from his devoted fans, many of whom have been following his journey for years.

Fox revealed that recent PET scans have shown cancerous growths on his liver, lungs, and pancreas. In his post, he explained his current health status, stating, ‘No pain nor any symptoms now. That will change over time.’ He added that he has become too weak for chemotherapy or any other treatment.

In explaining his decision, he noted, ‘I’ve made a difficult yet logical decision. I’ve entered home hospice care.’ Fox, who has been a beloved figure in Connecticut media for decades, previously documented his treatment experiences, including a medical procedure earlier this year.

‘For those counting, I’m 2-0 against cancer, but all the treatment I’ve gotten since pancreatic cancer in 2016 has been cumulatively taxing,’ he wrote. At just 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing only 130 pounds, he described periods of extreme weakness, saying, ‘There are times I’m too weak to stand.’

Despite his deteriorating condition, Fox remained positive and expressed his mental resilience. ‘Getting hospice care shows where I’m heading not when I’ll arrive,’ he stated. He reassured his followers, expressing that outside of his physical weakness, he feels fine.

Fox acknowledged the support he has received from his family and fans, reading through thousands of encouragement messages. ‘Geoff, my thoughts and prayers are with you always,’ one fan wrote, while another expressed, ‘You are one brave man and I only wish comfort for you and your family.’

He concluded by sharing his philosophy on hospice care, stating, ‘In using hospice I have removed myself from all the doctors and practices I used to go to. We won’t be treating the sickness. We will be treating the patient. No more blood draws. No more imagery. No more anything.’