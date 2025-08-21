Sports
Connecticut Sun Ends 13-Game Road Streak Against Mystics
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Connecticut Sun broke their 13-game road losing streak with a resounding 80-69 victory over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. The win marked the Sun’s first success away from home since May 30, improving their record to 7-27 for the season and 2-15 in road games.
Saniya Rivers led the way for Connecticut, scoring 17 points. Olivia Nelson-Ododa contributed significantly with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Tina Charles added 13 points and nine rebounds. Aaliyah Edwards, playing against her former team, scored eight points in her 16 minutes on the floor.
Washington’s Sonia Citron led her team with 19 points, setting a record for most points by a rookie in franchise history, surpassing Chamique Holdsclaw. Despite the standout performance from Citron, the Mystics fell to 16-19 after a promising start that saw them lead 15-5 early in the game.
The match began with an impressive 75% shooting performance from the Mystics, but the Sun countered with a 42-20 scoring run to close the first half, leading 47-35. Edwards and Rivers played pivotal roles in this turnaround, with Rivers tying the game in the second quarter and Edwards converting crucial plays.
Connecticut continued to build their lead in the third quarter and maintained an 11-point advantage going into the final frame. The Sun also secured significant scoring contributions from their bench, outscoring the Mystics’ bench 45-11.
Looking ahead, the Sun will host the Mystics again on Thursday, August 21, at the Mohegan Sun Arena for another chance to solidify their recent momentum.
