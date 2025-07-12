Connecticut Sun Ends Losing Streak with Victory Over Seattle Storm

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The Connecticut Sun snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 93-83 win against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday. This victory marked the Sun’s first win since June 6 and was part of their annual Camp Day.

Tina Charles led the Sun with a strong performance, scoring a season-high 29 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Her pivotal baseline jumper with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter gave Connecticut its first lead at 79-77. Charles further solidified the win by converting two quick layups, extending the lead to 91-81.

Jacy Sheldon contributed 16 points, including 14 in the second half, while Bria Hartley added 15 points. Rookie Saniya Rivers stepped up, scoring all 11 of her points in the opening five minutes of the third quarter, and also recorded a career-high seven assists and four steals.

The Storm started the game strong, building a 14-point lead in the first quarter, thanks to Skylar Diggins, who led the team with 23 points and seven assists. Gabby Williams also made a notable impact with 21 points, while Nneka Ogwumike recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite their early lead, Seattle struggled to maintain momentum through the second half, shooting just 24% from three-point range. The Sun managed to outscore the Storm 75-56 through the final three quarters to secure the win.

Charles claimed her sixth 20-point game of the season, leading her team’s resurgence. The Sun’s exceptional shooting improved as they finished with a 49.2% shooting percentage from the floor. In contrast, Seattle shot 41.9% for the match.

“This win means a lot for us moving forward,” Charles said. “It’s all about believing in ourselves and pushing through the tough moments.”

Connecticut is now set to face Seattle again on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena, where they look to build on their newfound momentum.