Sports
Connecticut Sun Face Seattle Storm in Crucial WNBA Showdown
SEATTLE, Washington — The Connecticut Sun will face the Seattle Storm tonight at 10 p.m. ET in an important WNBA matchup. The game will take place at Climate Pledge Arena, where the Storm look to maintain their strong performance this season.
The Connecticut Sun, currently struggling with a record of 2-12, are on a seven-game losing streak. Their most recent defeat was an 85-59 loss to the Las Vegas Aces, in which Tina Charles scored 18 points.
On the other hand, the Seattle Storm hold a record of 9-6 and are coming off a recent 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever. Skylar Diggins-Smith led Seattle’s offense with 22 points in that game. Despite the loss, the Storm have shown promise, previously winning three consecutive games.
Joining the Sun in their tough season is Marina Mabrey, who has been sidelined with a knee injury and will miss 2-4 weeks. This is a significant setback as Mabrey was contributing nearly 16 points per game.
Fans can watch the game live on ION, with streaming options available for those who create an account. No purchase is necessary for the live broadcast.
Both teams have faced challenges this season, but the Storm have a slight edge based on their performance. Seattle’s Nneka Ogwumike leads the team with averages of 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams in the regular season, adding excitement for fans watching tonight. As the WNBA season progresses, both teams are keen to either continue to improve or start turning their seasons around.
The tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET, and fans are encouraged to tune in to witness this crucial clash.
