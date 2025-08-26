Connecticut Sun Secures Third Straight Win Against Chicago Sky

CHICAGO, IL — The Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky 94-84 on Saturday for their third consecutive win in the WNBA season. Tina Charles achieved her 200th career double-double during the game, scoring 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Bria Hartley also contributed 23 points to the Sun’s victory, shooting 8-of-9 from the field. Hartley’s 3-pointer with two minutes left in the game effectively ended the Sky’s hopes for a comeback, extending Connecticut’s lead to 10 points.

The Sun led by as many as 21 points during the game, but the Sky managed to close the gap to just four points with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Marina Mabrey added 20 points for Connecticut, while rookie Saniya Rivers chipped in 13 points.

Kia Nurse led the Chicago Sky with 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the first half. Kamilla Cordoso scored 18 points, and Angel Reese contributed a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The game saw an early setback for Chicago when head coach Tyler Marsh was ejected for arguing with officials just two minutes into the second quarter. At the time, the Sky were trailing 33-20.

Connecticut began the game strong, taking a 28-13 lead after the first quarter. The Sun shot an impressive 61% in the first quarter compared to Chicago’s 33%. The Sun’s defense proved effective, forcing 19 turnovers and capitalizing on them with 26 points.

Next up, the Connecticut Sun will face the New York Liberty on Monday, August 25, at the Barclays Center.