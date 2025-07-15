Connecticut Sun Show Promise Amid Challenging Season

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Connecticut Sun, currently last in the standings, are hoping for a brighter future following recent improvements despite a challenging season. On July 9, they ended a troubling 10-game losing streak with a win against the Seattle Storm.

In their victory, rookie Jacy Sheldon and her teammate Saniya Rivers showcased their developing chemistry. Sheldon scored 16 points and contributed four assists, while Rivers added 11 points, eight of which came early in the second half, helping keep the team competitive.

Rivers also excelled in a close game against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 14, where she scored a career-high 20 points. Despite missing crucial shots in the fourth quarter, her confidence to take those attempts demonstrates the trust placed in her by head coach Rachid Meziane.

Veteran Tina Charles has played a pivotal role this season, proving her worth as a two-time WNBA MVP and future Hall of Famer. In the win against Seattle, Charles scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Even during losses, such as the rematch against Seattle, she continues to perform at a high level, recently becoming the second player in WNBA history to surpass 8,000 career points.

On July 7, Charles, Rivers, and teammate Marina Mabrey appeared at Fenway Park, throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a Red Sox game. Mabrey expressed her excitement on social media, celebrating her first baseball experience. Despite her enthusiasm off the court, she faces challenges on the team with a current record of 3-16.

Former Sun coach Stephanie White praised Mabrey’s competitive spirit, while General Manager Darius Taylor emphasized her importance for the franchise. As the season progresses, the Sun aim to build on their small successes for a more optimistic future.