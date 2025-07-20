Entertainment
Connections Game Excites Players with Daily Challenges
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Times‘ game, Connections, continues to capture the public’s interest with daily puzzles that challenge players to find common links between 16 words. Each puzzle resets at midnight and grows more challenging over time.
Connections, designed by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, requires players to group words into four categories. Categories can include anything from software titles to country names, making each puzzle unique and engaging.
Players must identify the one correct grouping of words from several potential matches. Each time a player correctly groups four words, those words are eliminated from the puzzle. However, players have only four chances to guess incorrectly before the game ends.
The game also features a color-coded difficulty system: yellow words represent the easiest options, followed by green, blue, and purple for the most challenging. Additionally, players can rearrange the words to help identify connections more easily.
Social media sharing capabilities allow players to boast about their results, contributing to the game’s popularity. Hints and tips are frequently provided for those who need assistance navigating through the more difficult puzzles.
As players enjoy today’s edition, which features intricate connections that might leave some puzzled, new challenges await tomorrow. For those looking for support, today’s puzzle hints and answers are readily accessible online.
