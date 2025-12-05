Sports
Connor Bedard Leads Blackhawks to Comeback Win Over Ducks
CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard showcased his skills on Sunday night, scoring the tie-breaking goal at 9:55 of the third period, helping the Chicago Blackhawks rally from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3. This victory snapped Chicago’s five-game losing streak.
Bedard, who also contributed an empty-net goal and two assists, was pivotal in shifting the game’s momentum. “I just focused on capitalizing on mistakes and getting in the right positions,” Bedard said after the game.
Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Greene, and Colton Dach each added a goal for the Blackhawks, who managed to equalize at 3-3 by the 12:34 mark of the second period. On the power play, Chicago converted two of its four opportunities while successfully killing all three penalties against them.
The turning point came when Bedard executed a sharp move to beat goalie Ville Husso, who had just replaced Petr Mrazek after the starter exited due to an undisclosed injury. Bedard’s goal came after a turnover, marking his 17th goal of the season.
Spencer Knight turned in a solid performance in net for Chicago, making 23 saves to secure the win. The Ducks, who initially took a commanding lead, saw Cutter Gauthier score alongside other contributions but couldn’t maintain their advantage.
In related action, Wyatt Johnston scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars, who defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-1. Johnston became the only player in the NHL to net 12 power-play goals this season, while Jason Robertson also had a standout game with a goal and two assists.
The Washington Capitals continued their winning streak, defeating the New York Islanders 4-1, while the Carolina Hurricanes secured a thrilling 1-0 overtime win against the Calgary Flames.
In upcoming matchups, the Blackhawks are set to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, looking to build on their recent success.
