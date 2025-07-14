Connor Blakley Launches Jams to Compete with Uncrustables

LOS ANGELES, CA — The classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich is getting a modern upgrade. Connor Blakley, a 26-year-old entrepreneur, launched his company Jams on Monday, aiming to compete against Smucker’s Uncrustables.

Blakley believes Jams can take over as a locker room and lunch box staple. With backing from sports stars like U.S. soccer legend Alex Morgan and NFL Pro Bowlers C.J. Stroud and Micah Parsons, Jams sandwiches will be sold in 3,000 stores nationwide.

Uncrustables has dominated the PB&J market, but Blakley is targeting health-conscious consumers. He emphasizes that Jams sandwiches contain no seed oils, artificial flavors, colors, or high fructose corn syrup. Additionally, they boast the highest protein per ounce compared to other peanut butter and jelly options.

The new sandwiches weigh 74 grams, larger than Uncrustables’ 58 grams. Jams also has lower sugar content and includes 10 grams of protein in each sandwich. They will be priced at $5.97 per box, compared to Walmart’s Uncrustables, which sell for $4.34.

Jams will initially be available in two flavors: strawberry and mixed berry. Blakley developed the product after taste-testing over 250 variations of PB&J sandwiches and working with manufacturers in Ohio and Wisconsin.

However, the path to success is challenging. Smucker’s, the parent company of Uncrustables, reported that it expects to generate over a billion dollars in net sales by the end of fiscal 2026. To keep up with demand, Smucker’s has also opened its largest Uncrustables manufacturing facility in McCalla, Alabama.

Blakley aims to target athletes as a key market. A report stated that NFL teams consume over 80,000 Uncrustables each year, with athletes seeking convenient snacks. Blakley noted, “Athletes want to get the best possible products to fuel their body and lifestyle.” He believes the success of the PB&J sandwich comes from nostalgia and ease of preparation. “Convenience is really a big part of why this category has and will continue to take off,” he added.