Connor Zilisch Claims Victory at NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200

WATKINS GLEN, New York – Connor Zilisch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at Watkins Glen International on August 9, 2025. The 82-lap race saw Zilisch battle for the lead multiple times, with tension building as he faced stiff competition from Shane van Gisbergen.

Qualifying in pole position, Zilisch maintained his lead early in the race. By lap four, Garrett Smithley had smoke billow from his car, bringing an early caution. When the green flag waved again, Zilisch quickly reclaimed his lead, with William Sawalich and van Gisbergen closely following.

Stage one concluded with Justin Allgaier taking the win while Zilisch maintained a strong position throughout. As stage two progressed, Zilisch cycled back to the race lead, showcasing his skill and strategy with a solid performance.

Green flag conditions in stage three saw Zilisch and van Gisbergen run side by side, with van Gisbergen momentarily taking the lead before Zilisch surged back. Tension grew as the laps wound down, leading to a significant incident with just 18 laps remaining when van Gisbergen collided with the wall after contact from Zilisch.

“I’m sorry for what happened,” Zilisch said. “I think he thought he was clear, but I had nowhere to go.” van Gisbergen expressed disappointment post-race, emphasizing the challenges they faced. “Not ideal. I’m pretty gutted,” he noted.

With the caution flags waving and the race shifting dramatically, Zilisch took advantage of the chaos, reclaiming the lead and ultimately driving to victory. Sam Mayer and Sammy Smith rounded out the top three, finishing closely behind Zilisch.

Zilisch’s win not only highlighted his talent but also underscored the competitive nature of the NASCAR Xfinity series. After the race, Zilisch shared his excitement, saying, “This is a huge moment for me and my team.”