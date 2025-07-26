Connor Zilisch Hints at 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Plans in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana — Connor Zilisch, a rising star in NASCAR, hinted at his potential 2026 Cup Series plans during an event in Indianapolis today. When asked about his upcoming race at Watkins Glen, Zilisch’s comments suggested he is gearing up for a major step in his racing career.

The 19-year-old driver has reportedly been signed by Trackhouse Racing for the next season, as the team is preparing to move on from Daniel Suárez. Although the announcement has not been officially made, Zilisch’s casual remarks made it clear that he expects to be racing in the Cup Series next year.

“Honestly, I probably wish it was an oval for myself just because I could learn probably more,” Zilisch said, reflecting on the challenges ahead. “There’s no substitute for time on Sundays, but I would definitely learn more if I was racing at Kansas or Vegas or something like that.”

Zilisch, who has already secured four wins this season, expressed confidence in his capabilities. He mentioned his excitement about competing against renowned drivers, such as Shane van Gisbergen, at Watkins Glen. “I feel like my best chance to win a race would be on a road course,” he added, noting that he is focusing on practice leading up to the event.

The young driver, who has finished in the top five in his last eight races, is eager to prove himself in the Cup Series. “I want to go and be competitive and try to run as good as possible and just have a mistake-free day,” he explained.

Zilisch’s rise to prominence has caught the attention of Trackhouse Racing and its management team. After signing the talented driver last year, they are now looking to capitalize on his skills. Trackhouse is aware that winning races and championships is no easy task, especially given the competitive nature of NASCAR.

As Zilisch aims for a future in the sport, he reflects on his goal of becoming the youngest Cup champion. This objective, while ambitious, showcases his determination and potential. The next year will be crucial for both Zilisch and Trackhouse Racing as they work together towards success.