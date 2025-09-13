Connors Shines with Two Touchdowns in Houston’s Victory Over Rice

HOUSTON, Texas — Running back Dean Connors had a standout performance for Houston Football on Sunday, leading the Cougars to a 35-9 victory over the Rice Owls. Connors was named an honorable mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week, after rushing for 132 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

This victory secured the Bayou Bucket trophy for Houston, marking Connors’ first game against his former team. His rushing yards are the most by a Cougar since Nov. 12, 2022, when another player gained 143 yards against Temple.

Connors kicked off his scoring in the second quarter with a 54-yard run that put Houston ahead just before halftime. He sealed the win with a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, a 42-yard dash that capped off the scoring.

With this performance, Connors became the 18th player in history to surpass 100 rushing yards in the Bayou Bucket Classic, while his 132 yards are the highest recorded in the series since Charles Sims’ 158 yards in 2012.

The Cougars were rallied by the electric performance of Connors, who also contributed three receiving yards on two catches. Houston plans to build on this momentum as they head into their next games.