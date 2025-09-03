Business
ConocoPhillips Announces Major Job Cuts Amid Market Pressures
HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025 — ConocoPhillips, a leading U.S. oil and gas producer, will reduce its workforce by 20-25% as part of a significant restructuring effort. This announcement came from a company spokesperson on Wednesday, following a video message from CEO Ryan Lance detailing the workforce cuts.
Shares of ConocoPhillips, the third largest oil producer in the U.S., fell 4.2% to $94.91, surpassing the broader S&P 500 Energy Index’s decline of 2.1%. “I know these changes create uncertainty, and they are unsettling,” Lance stated during the video.
The decision to cut jobs is a response to falling oil prices that have pressured ConocoPhillips and its competitors this year, prompting reductions in staff, capital spending, and drilling activities. Earlier in the year, the company indicated potential layoffs of up to 20% of its staff.
Lance pointed out that rising costs, estimated at $2 per barrel, have further hindered the company’s competitive edge. Controllable costs have climbed to $13 per barrel in 2024, up from $11 in 2021. U.S. crude futures have dropped about 11% so far this year.
In July, ConocoPhillips identified more than $1 billion in cost reduction opportunities, in addition to previous savings from its acquisition of Marathon Oil. With a global workforce of approximately 13,000 employees, the layoffs could affect between 2,600 and 3,250 employees, as confirmed by spokesperson Dennis Nuss.
Most job cuts are expected to occur before the end of 2025. The new organizational structure will be announced in mid-September, and the complete reorganization is anticipated by 2026.
A town hall meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Central Time to address the workforce changes. In April, the company engaged the Boston Consulting Group to assist with the restructuring plan, internally dubbed “Competitive Edge.”
In the second quarter, ConocoPhillips reported a net income of about $2 billion, marking its lowest results since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s shares have declined by 4% this year, contrasting with a 5% increase in the S&P 500 Energy Index.
