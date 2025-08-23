Conor Maynard’s Second Paternity Test Confirms He Is Not Penelope’s Father

London, England — Singer Conor Maynard has publicly addressed the results of his second paternity test, confirming he is not the father of Charlotte Chilton’s daughter, Penelope. The results, announced on August 22, follow months of speculation and claims made by Chilton, who first alleged Maynard was the father almost 18 months ago.

Maynard and Chilton had undergone a DNA test at a Ministry of Justice-accredited facility earlier this week after Chilton voiced concerns about the accuracy of the first test conducted last year. In his Instagram statement, Maynard said, “As with the last test, this test has confirmed again that I am not Penelope’s father.”

Chilton, a contestant from the reality show BBC‘s The Traitors, initially claimed the baby was conceived from a one-night stand. After the first test ruled out Maynard as the father, Chilton argued an “unidentified male” was present during the collection of his DNA sample. However, the results of the second test have solidified Maynard’s position.

Chilton’s representatives expressed gratitude for the support she has received throughout the past year, stating she will take time to process the results. They added, “Charlotte will not take time to process, heal, and reflect, and when she is ready, she will finally share her story in full.”

Maynard also expressed his exhaustion over the matter, saying, “This has been difficult for me and my family, and I’m so grateful for everyone’s support. I sincerely hope these results mean we can all find a way to move on with our lives.”

Sources say that Chilton is “shell-shocked” by the outcome and is evaluating her next steps. For the past year, she has faced financial and emotional struggles as a first-time single mother, aiming for her daughter’s father’s name to appear on the birth certificate.

With the results of the second test now conclusive, both Maynard and Chilton can seek closure on the matter. Maynard hopes that they can all move forward and focus on their respective lives.