Sports
Conor McGregor Eyes UFC Comeback Against Islam Makhachev
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Conor McGregor is preparing for his return to the UFC with plans to compete at the anticipated White House card in June 2026. The former two-division champion, who has not fought since 2021, is eager to reclaim a title in a third division, aiming to fight welterweight champion Islam Makhachev.
“I’m motivated,” McGregor said regarding the potential matchup. “I for sure want a crack at that 170-pound belt to go for the triple crown.” McGregor’s challenge to Makhachev comes as the welterweight king is currently ranked No. 1 and has shown impressive skills after recently moving up from lightweight.
In his last performance, Makhachev defeated Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. McGregor, impressed by Makhachev’s ability, stated, “It would be a good fight, a good scrap. It was a good performance out of him, so yeah, I’m excited for it.”
McGregor’s comeback hopes are also tied to veteran Michael Chandler. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 303 in June 2024, but McGregor withdrew due to an injury. He is open to fighting Chandler but insists he is ready for whatever opportunity the UFC provides. “I won’t say no to no one,” he said. “The UFC will decide it and I don’t care, I just want to come back.”
UFC CEO Dana White has not yet confirmed the card details for the White House event, but McGregor believes he will be included. “The White House is on,” he said. “We’re just waiting for a full confirmation.”
As McGregor continues training two times a day, he aims to return to the octagon soon, excited by the prospect of competing for another championship. He noted the urgency of finalizing matchups, expecting to hear about the event in February.
