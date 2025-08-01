WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump finds himself at the center of fresh conspiracy theories as his name appears in documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Speculation swirls about how his name ended up there, with theories ranging from former President Barack Obama’s involvement to a magical autopen used by President Joe Biden.

This barrage of conspiracy theories is not new for Trump. They have fueled his political career since he falsely claimed Obama was not born in the U.S. Now, attention is shifting back to Obama, with Trump asserting the former president is guilty of treason in relation to the Epstein files.

The ongoing conspiracy discussions distract from important national issues such as tariffs that could impact the global economy and failed ceasefire negotiations concerning the conflict in Gaza. House Speaker Mike Johnson even recessed Congress for the summer to avoid dealing with the Epstein allegations.

As Trump traveled to Scotland for a visit to his golf club, he dismissed the matter, urging media coverage to focus on Epstein’s connections to other prominent figures, particularly former President Bill Clinton. “Don’t talk about Trump,” he stated to reporters.

Conspiracy theories have long held a place in American culture, and many still believe in various outlandish claims, such as those surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. A 2023 Gallup poll showed that 65 percent of Americans think there was a conspiracy behind Kennedy’s death.

Some conspiracy theories prove true, but typically, presidents try to dispel them to preserve faith in institutions. For instance, President Lyndon B. Johnson established the Warren Commission to address rumors about Kennedy’s assassination. Trump, in contrast, often embraces these theories, especially those that serve his political interests.

As the Epstein scandal unfolds, Trump’s supporters seem rallying around him, while the conspiracy theory climate flourishes. Recently, Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s national intelligence director, accused Obama of orchestrating a treasonous conspiracy in relation to the 2016 election. These claims contradict findings from a Republican-led Senate report.

Trump has suggested that the nation’s gold reserves might be missing, a fringe theory he is likely aware is false as president. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured Americans that the gold is indeed secure.

Trump’s administration has tried to redefine reality, such as questioning if Biden was so incapacitated he needed an assistant to sign pardons using an autopen, which Trump asserted without evidence. He claimed he “uncovered” this fact during a debate without further clarification.

Despite Trump’s attempts to divert attention from scandals, the Epstein case remains relevant, combining strange coalitions of supporters from both sides of the aisle. The former president has stated that the documents naming him were fabricated by various political opponents, including the Biden administration and James Comey.

Ultimately, the theories surrounding Trump and the Epstein case continue to evolve, keeping the political discourse charged and often perplexing.