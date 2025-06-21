Construction Begins on Shared-Use Trail in Bemidji on June 23

BEMIDJI, Minnesota — A new shared-use trail along Division Street W is set to begin construction on Monday, June 23. This project, managed by the Beltrami County engineering department, aims to create a path for both pedestrians and cyclists between Bemidji High School and Jefferson Avenue.

According to a press release from Beltrami County, the construction will involve work on the south side of Division Street W, also known as County State Aid Highway 7. The project is expected to be completed by August 15.

Drivers should be aware that while the road will remain open, there will be partial lane and shoulder closures. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area and to seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

The Beltrami County Highway Department urges everyone to slow down in the work zones, ensuring safety for both drivers and workers.