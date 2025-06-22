Politics
Construction Worker Surprised by Trump’s Bizarre Press Conference
Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump surprised construction workers on Wednesday morning when he turned a routine press conference into an unusual rant about various political topics, including Iran, the Federal Reserve, and even Harvey Weinstein.
The press event took place around 7 a.m., as Trump approached a group of construction workers on the White House grounds. Among them was Christopher Tattersall, a tree surgeon from Glen Arm, Maryland, who was taken aback by the unexpected spotlight.
“I didn’t really know what to think,” Tattersall said later. “I was just there, in the moment…, next to the president giving a worldwide press conference, which I thought was pretty cool.” As Trump began discussing war strategies and international relations, Tattersall admitted he wanted to return to work. “I had no clue who he was talking about,” he noted.
During the event, Trump made light-hearted comments about the construction, even attempting a crude joke that implied a double meaning. “They call it a lifting… but I’m not going to use that word,” Trump quipped. Tattersall responded, saying he had heard worse jokes on construction sites.
Despite having no strong political affiliations, Tattersall shared his hope for peace in the Middle East. “I don’t want to see anybody getting hurt; I wish we could all just get along,” he said. Tattersall also appreciated Trump’s overall handling of the situation.
In another part of the White House, U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team star Timothy Weah and his Juventus teammates found themselves in an awkward position. While in town for the FIFA Club World Cup, they were required to attend Trump’s post-game visit after defeating UAE club Al Ain.
Weah described the event as unexpected and said, “When he started talking about the politics with Iran… I just want to play football, man.” Weah noted this was his first visit to the White House but expressed his disinterest in politics.
Overall, the mix of construction workers and soccer players provided a surreal backdrop to the President’s off-the-cuff remarks about various global issues.
