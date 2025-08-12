Consumers Energy Doubles Drone Fleet for Electric Grid Inspections

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 12, 2025 – Consumers Energy has doubled its drone fleet over the past two years to enhance inspections across Michigan’s electric grid. The company now operates 40 drones to improve inspection speed and address areas difficult to reach by traditional methods.

“Reliability is at the core of everything we do,” said Greg Salisbury, senior vice president and president of electric distribution at Consumers Energy. He noted that drones help detect and resolve potential issues efficiently, minimizing service disruptions.

Previously, inspections in challenging terrains required helicopters or ground crews. Now, with drones equipped with high-resolution cameras, inspections are conducted faster and at a lower cost. Benjamin Strandskov, who leads the drone program, stated, “Drones are a vital tool in how we inspect and maintain the grid. They offer a faster, safer way to evaluate hard-to-reach areas.”

The drones are particularly useful for inspecting about 400 miles of power lines that traditional methods cannot access due to thick brush and challenging geography. They provide crucial data that supports maintenance work and identifies areas needing tree trimming to protect nearby power lines.

In addition to routine inspections, drone technology is instrumental in storm recovery efforts. After the severe March ice storm in Northern Michigan, drones were deployed to areas too dangerous for personnel. They delivered real-time images of damaged infrastructure, verifying that power lines were clear before restoration efforts.

These initiatives play a vital role in Consumers Energy’s long-term strategy to reduce outages and adapt to future energy needs. The company has reported a decrease in average outage time by over 20 minutes thanks to these advancements.

Consumers Energy serves 6.8 million customers across Michigan, making it the state’s largest energy provider. The company emphasizes its commitment to providing reliable, flexible, and affordable energy to all its customers.