Consumers Energy Foundation Awards $100,000 to East Side Soup Kitchen

SAGINAW, Mich., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The East Side Soup Kitchen (ESSK) in Saginaw has received a $100,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation. This funding aims to support infrastructure improvements to enhance the facility’s capacity to serve local families wrestling with food insecurity.

Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation, stated, “This contribution will enable the organization to better serve working families who rely on quick, dignified access to nutritious meals.” The award is part of the Foundation’s 2025 People Awards program.

The East Side Soup Kitchen plans to utilize the grant for significant upgrades, including a new kitchen, expanded storage areas, additional walk-in coolers, a larger dining space, and improved loading docks. These changes aim to create safer and more efficient operations, according to officials.

Diane Keenan, executive director of the East Side Soup Kitchen, expressed gratitude for the support. “Our collaboration with the Consumers Energy Foundation will further support our mission to provide meals and hope in the heart of Saginaw. This grant will allow us to expand our facility so that we can reach even more area families in need of a healthy meal,” she said.

The People Awards are the second of three major grant allocations for 2025, totaling $1.5 million. The program also includes Planet Awards, which were distributed in April, and will conclude with the Prosperity Awards later this fall.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider. In 2024, the Foundation, alongside its employees and retirees, contributed over $15 million to Michigan nonprofits and community projects.