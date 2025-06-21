LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy is negotiating to sell its aging hydroelectric dams as the utility faces financial strain from costly maintenance. The company announced this decision on June 19, 2025, aiming to divest its dams while still maintaining an agreement to purchase the power they generate.

The Michigan Hydro Relicensing Coalition, which represents conservation and fishing organizations, opposes the utility’s plans. The group argues that a new owner may not prioritize the necessary safety measures for the dams, raising concerns about environmental impacts and public safety.

In a related development, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has signed a 20-year power agreement with Constellation Energy for electricity from its Clinton facility, starting in 2027. This agreement comes after Constellation announced plans to resume operations at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant, shut down since 2019. Additionally, Constellation is exploring the potential for an advanced nuclear reactor in Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan awaits a critical decision from federal regulators about its potential restart. Groups concerned about resuming operations have submitted a petition to intervene, seeking a hearing on the proposal. If reinstated, Palisades would mark the first retired nuclear facility in the U.S. to return to service, with Holtec International indicating plans to construct small modular reactors at the site.

In other local matters, Green Bay officials recently secured an agreement to relocate coal piles that have posed an issue for over 75 years, according to Mayor Eric Genrich. The new storage site near a former power plant requires finalization by September 15, although officials warn that the transfer could take years to complete.

Additionally, Wolf River Electric is seeking $110 million to $210 million in damages in response to accusations against tech companies regarding misleading AI summaries. The Minnesota Attorney General had previously sued other solar-lending firms, but Wolf River Electric was not involved.

The ongoing discussions about dam removal in Michigan reflect a broader trend across the U.S., as more communities prioritize environmental health and sustainability.