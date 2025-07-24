News
Consumers Energy Offers Cash Incentives for Recycling Appliances
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Consumers Energy is providing electric customers in Michigan a chance to save money on their energy bills through appliance recycling events this summer. Customers can earn significant rewards for recycling old appliances, including $50 for refrigerators or freezers and $15 for other appliances such as air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and compact refrigerators.
The utility company has scheduled recycling events now through September in various locations across the state. Any electric customer has the opportunity to recycle working appliances through Consumers Energy’s established year-round recycling program. For more details on upcoming events, customers are encouraged to visit the company’s website.
Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president and chief customer and growth officer, stated, “This is just one of the many ways you can count on us to help you save money. By taking this simple step – out with the old and in with the new — you can take control of your bill and increase savings for you and your family in both the short and long term.”
Research indicates that older refrigerators consume three times more energy than their newer counterparts. By participating in this program, households can save up to $150 annually on their energy bills. Since launching its appliance recycling initiative in 2009, Consumers Energy has successfully recycled over 330,000 large appliances.
Customers wishing to schedule an appliance pickup can call 866-234-0445. Besides the recycling program, Consumers Energy also offers various energy efficiency programs, including Smart Thermostat initiatives, Home Energy Analysis, and Water Heater rebates, to aid customers in reducing energy waste and lowering bills.
Consumers Energy is the largest energy provider in Michigan, serving 6.8 million residents across all 68 counties in the Lower Peninsula. The company aims to deliver reliable and affordable energy around the clock, ensuring comfort for homes and businesses throughout the region.
