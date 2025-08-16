News
Consumers Energy Plans Major Power Line Upgrades in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Consumers Energy has announced plans to upgrade high-voltage electric lines in Bay County this weekend, which will temporarily affect power service for 1,582 homes and businesses in Mount Forest and Gibson townships.
The maintenance work begins at 11 p.m. Saturday, August 16, and is expected to continue until approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, August 17. This initiative is part of Consumers Energy’s Reliability Roadmap, aimed at reducing future power outages.
Chris Laird, Consumers Energy’s Vice President of Electric Distribution, expressed appreciation for customer patience during the project. “Consumers Energy is carrying out this project to reduce the number of power outages in the region and better serve our customers in all weather,” Laird stated.
The area affected by the outage includes properties south of M-61, north of W. Townline 16 Road, east of N. Bay-Mid County Line Road, and west of N. 7 Mile Road. Consumers Energy has mailed postcards to all affected customers, and those who did not receive one can expect to remain unaffected.
To minimize disruptions, the company scheduled the work during overnight hours. However, if weather conditions necessitate rescheduling, the work will be moved to the following weekend, from 11 p.m. Saturday, August 23, to 8 a.m. Sunday, August 24.
