Contamination Leads to Nationwide Recall of DermaRite Hygiene Products

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — DermaRite Industries has issued a nationwide recall of several hygiene products due to contamination with Burkholderia cepacia, a bacterium that can cause serious infections, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems.

The recall, announced on Friday, affects specific lots of DermaKleen, Dermasarra, Kleenfoam, and Perigiene products. The infectious bacteria, commonly found in soil and water, poses little risk to healthy individuals but can lead to life-threatening infections for those with compromised immune systems.

The affected items have been distributed throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Consumers are advised to check their products against the recall list, which includes extensive information on product descriptions, reorder numbers, lot numbers, and expiration dates, available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

In a statement, DermaRite emphasized the potential risks, stating, “Burkholderia cepacia complex in these products may result in serious and life-threatening infections.” Those who experience minor skin lesions may also face risks as the bacteria can cause local infections.

So far, there have been no reported adverse events related to this recall. However, the company advised anyone using the affected products to stop immediately and consult their healthcare provider if they have concerns.

Consumers can report adverse reactions through the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program. For questions regarding this recall, DermaRite can be contacted at 973-569-9000 during business hours.