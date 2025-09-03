Sacramento, Calif. (AP) — Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani scored a stunning knockout on the Contenders Series, showcasing his skills with a lead leg high kick that earned him a contract from Dana White. The fight took place on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and marked a notable moment in the evening’s MMA events.

The bout garnered attention as Lebosnoyani, who holds a professional record of 8-2, delivered an impressive performance, blowing the minds of fans and promoters alike. The promotional landscape is currently buzzing with the aftermath of several significant payouts, with many wondering how the organization will sustain itself financially.

In related news, former wrestling superstar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, recently made headlines for shedding some muscle in an effort to promote better health as he approaches 55 years of age. His decision to prioritize wellness over looks resonated with many fans and followers.

The MMA community continues to be stirred by these developments, with additional discussions about upcoming fights. The vacant Strawweight title match between Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba has been set for the co-main event at UFC 321 on October 25, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

As the fights continue, both fans and fighters prepare for the ongoing challenges of the sport. Stay tuned for more updates and analysis from the world of MMA. More thrilling actions and unique stories are expected in the coming week.