Contest for Look-Alikes of Arizona Attorney Brandon Rafi Set for June 25

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Rafi Law Group is hosting a look-alike contest to find individuals in Arizona who resemble the firm’s founder, Brandon Rafi. The event will take place on June 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the X-Phoenix apartment complex located at 200 W. Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix.

Rafi, a personal injury attorney, is well-known in the Phoenix area, thanks in large part to his face appearing on numerous billboards and advertisements throughout the region. The law firm is partnering with the marketing agency ‘Welcome to Arizona‘ to offer a total of $5,000 in cash prizes. The grand prize winner will receive $2,500, while the runner-up will take home $1,500, and third place will win $1,000.

The contest is inspired by the popularity of similar look-alike events, like those for celebrities such as Pedro Pascal. Contestants will compete on stage to see who best embodies Rafi’s distinctive appearance, which includes his familiar smile and style.

Joey Boy from Live 101.5 FM will host the event, which is free to enter and open to participants of all ages. Additionally, free food will be provided by Taco Boys for those attending.

According to the Rafi Law Group’s social media posts, the event promises laughter, fun, and a chance for camaraderie among participants. The contest is expected to draw a crowd of local residents eager to channel their inner Rafi for the chance to win significant cash prizes.

This event highlights the firm’s unique promotional strategies and community engagement efforts that have made Brandon Rafi a local icon.