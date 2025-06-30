Contestant’s Last-Minute Win on ‘The Price Is Right’ Trip to Tulum

LOS ANGELES, CA — Laura Laye, a contestant from Topeka, Kansas, secured a trip to Tulum, Mexico, after a nail-biting finish on ‘The Price Is Right‘ on Thursday. Initially, Laye faced disappointment when she struggled in a game but ultimately turned her luck around on her final attempt.

Laye first triumphed by winning a home security system valued at $566 during Bidder’s Row. That prize included several components such as outdoor cameras, a flight camera, and a video doorbell. While initially, all contestants bid over the actual price, Laye took the gamble and bid just $1 during the second round, winning her the security system.

Following that win, she played the game Bullseye for a chance to win a six-night trip to Tulum, worth $9,137. The package included airfare for two, private transfers, and accommodation at the Ajal Tulum Tree House, along with daily breakfast.

Host Drew Carey experienced a brief flub while introducing the game, fumbling over the name and joking about his momentary confusion. “We’re playing a game called, uh, uh… Bullseye,” he said, struggling to find the correct title.

The rules of Bullseye required Laye to select grocery items and determine quantities that would total between $10 and $12. Laye had three attempts to hit that target range. Her initial choices included six Hawaiian Punch juices, which totaled $17.94, and five taco mixes for $7.45.

With only one chance left, Laye took a suggestion from the audience and selected three anchovy pastes, each priced at $3.99. This brought her total to $11.97, successfully landing her within the target range. Laye celebrated her victory and thanked the audience member who helped her with the last-minute tip.

Despite a low spin of 65 on the wheel, Laye advanced to the Showcase Showdown, where she placed a bid of $27,555 on a trip to Norway and a 2025 Hyundai Elantra SE. The actual retail price came to $35,270, and Laye won as her opponent overbid on their guess. In total, Laye walked away with $53,437.02 in prizes, becoming the night’s biggest winner.

Fans celebrated Laye’s win online, with one commenting, “Holy cow, she just scored a big one with a Bullseye win, and she’s going to Tulum!” Another noted, “She needs to take the lady on the trip who told her the price.”

‘The Price Is Right’ airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on CBS.