EU Continues Crackdown on Big Tech with New Fines and Investigations

BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) – Europe is pushing forward with efforts to regulate major tech companies, imposing fines on Alphabet‘s Google and Elon Musk‘s X. This move comes as the European Union asserts its right to enforce its laws against U.S. giants like Google and Meta despite opposition from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Three months after hitting Google with a record fine of 2.95 billion euros ($3.44 billion) for antitrust violations, the European Commission announced new penalties for X for breaching online content regulations set by the EU’s Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act. These laws aim to limit the influence of large tech firms and regulate harmful content on their platforms.

Teresa Ribera, the EU’s antitrust chief, rejected U.S. criticism of Europe’s digital regulations, stating, “It is our duty to remind others that we deserve respect.” Ribera emphasized the importance of competition law for fair markets and insisted it should never be used as a negotiation tool in trade.

The European Commission’s recent move to investigate Meta signifies that the EU’s resolve is solid and that political pressures from the U.S. are diminishing. Legal expert Daniel Mandrescu noted, “The rule of law is simply not a negotiable matter,” highlighting a possible shift in how the EU approaches tech regulation.

Rupprecht Podszun, a professor at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf, stated that the recent vigor in EU enforcement may make it difficult to reverse course. He remarked on the ongoing investigations, saying, “The commitments in the Google Ad-Tech case will provide the litmus test as well as the fate of the Meta AI probe.”

Last month, Google faced criticism after it proposed measures to enhance its online advertising services without divesting parts of its business, contradicting EU regulators’ requests. A decision regarding this proposal is expected early next year. Additionally, EU regulators have launched another investigation that could halt the rollout of new AI features in WhatsApp that may disadvantage competitors.

