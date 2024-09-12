Connect with us

Controversial Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Back to Black' Now Streaming

8 mins ago

Amy Winehouse Biopic Back To Black

The much-discussed Amy Winehouse biopic, ‘Back to Black‘, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, has become available for streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland as of September 12. This film, which stirred significant conversation upon its initial release in theaters, offers a depiction of the iconic British singer-songwriter’s life, including her relationship with Blake, portrayed by Jack O'Connell.

Initially released in May in the UK, ‘Back to Black’ faced criticism from some quarters for exploiting Winehouse’s legacy and potentially sensationalizing her tragic story. Despite this, Jack O’Connell defended the film, describing it as a celebration of Winehouse’s life and her music, rather than casting her in a negative light.

For those not subscribed to Netflix, the film is also available for rent or purchase. UK viewers can rent it for £4.99 or buy it for £5.99 through other digital platforms. In the US, the movie is available to stream on a major platform for subscribers, with additional rental and purchase options through various digital outlets.

Rachel Adams

