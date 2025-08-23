Sports
Controversial Foul Sparks Debate Ahead of Valkyries vs. Mercury Rematch
PHOENIX, AZ — The controversy surrounding a foul in a recent matchup between the Valkyries and the Mercury continues to spark discussions as both teams prepare for their rematch on Thursday.
The incident occurred during the fourth quarter when rookie Monique Akoa Makani of the Valkyries was called for a tripping foul at the 6:13 mark while trying to defend against Mercury player Veronica Burton. This call was met with backlash from Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase, who labeled it as “unacceptable.”
In a postgame press conference, Nakase expressed her dissatisfaction, saying, “I saw Makani kick Veronica, and I don’t like it. When I see someone kick one of our players like that’s a red flag for me. I don’t like that type of physicality. … Tripping a player, for me, that’s not basketball.”
Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts defended his player, stating, “I don’t think Mo is a dirty player at all. I mean, she’s probably one of the sweetest girls we’ve got on our team.” Tibbetts added that he wasn’t concerned about Nakase’s remarks regarding the foul.
While the foul did not result in any significant injuries, the Valkyries are dealing with a wave of health issues. Tiffany Hayes has returned to the lineup after resting in the previous game, but sharpshooter Cecilia Zandalasini is out with a left calf injury and will miss her second consecutive game. Additionally, Carla Leite (foot) and Iliana Rupert (concussion) are both listed as questionable ahead of the rematch.
After their game in Phoenix, the Valkyries will have one day to rest before heading to Dallas for a matchup with the Wings and rookie sensation Paige Bueckers. The Valkyries currently sit in seventh place, with nine games remaining in the season.
