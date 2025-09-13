Controversial Play Sparks Debate in Backyard Brawl

Pittsburgh, PA — A controversial moment unfolded during the first half of the Backyard Brawl on Saturday, leading to frustration for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Coach Neal Brown expressed his anger toward the officials after a key ruling regarding a late hit on quarterback Kaden Prather.

As the half was nearing its end, Prather took off running and was tackled near the Pittsburgh 42-yard line. A late hit came in, prompting the officials to throw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. Brown and his coaching staff anticipated a 15-yard penalty would allow them to attempt a field goal on the final play.

However, after lengthy discussions, the officials declared the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty a dead ball foul, meaning there would be no additional play granted due to an untimed down. ESPN rules analyst Matt Austin weighed in on the situation during the broadcast, explaining, “If the clock was at zero when the foul occurred, this will be enforced in the second half. If there’s a second left, then they would take it now.”

Video replays suggested that Prather was down with one second remaining, but the officials disagreed, ruling the half came to an end. Following a delay of two to three minutes, both teams retreated to their locker rooms.

Pittsburgh also experienced a brief scare when quarterback Eli Holstein exited for the injury tent after a hit in the low red zone. He returned to the game shortly after but missed a key play when he was injured while being tackled under multiple defenders.

Backup quarterback Nate Yarnell stepped in as Pittsburgh faced a second-and-goal from the 5-yard line. He attempted a pass that sailed over his receiver’s head. Holstein re-entered the game for the next play, throwing an incomplete pass on third-and-goal, leading to a successful field goal attempt that narrowed West Virginia’s lead to 7-3 just before halftime.

Sideline reporter Quint Kessenich covered Holstein’s situation, saying, “You need a good cut man in your corner. Eli Holstein ducks into the injury tent, they tape him together, stitch him up, he’s back in the ballgame.”