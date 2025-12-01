Controversial Videos Spark Debate Over Abortion Access in Canada

TORONTO, Canada — A pro-choice organization in Canada is expressing deep concern over a recent series of videos released by RightNow, a pro-life group, that they claim distort the reality of abortion access in the country. The videos, featuring RightNow co-founder Alissa Golob, allegedly show her interacting with staff at four different abortion clinics in Canada.

Over the past ten days, RightNow has published these videos on social media. Golob claims she recorded the interactions in an attempt to expose what she terms ‘late-term’ abortions, which she says happen in Canada. However, Frederique Chabot, executive director of Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights, argues that Golob’s videos utilize misleading tactics reminiscent of those used by anti-abortion groups in the United States.

Chabot believes that the videos aim to portray abortion as an unsafe procedure in Canada, which counters the reality that abortion is a legal, regulated healthcare service provided by trained professionals. She noted that according to statistics, approximately 87 percent of abortions in Canada occur during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, making late-term abortions quite rare.

The videos have garnered several hundred thousand views and have sparked significant debate about abortion policy in Canada. Chabot criticized the timing of the videos’ release, suggesting that they coincide with an upcoming vote in Alberta regarding funding for third-trimester abortions. She warned that such anti-abortion policies could have ripple effects across the country.

In one video, RightNow shows Golob allegedly visiting the Cabbagetown Women’s Clinic in Toronto, claiming to uncover information about late-term procedures. However, critics assert that the portrayal of costs and clinic practices lacks important context. Chabot explained that in Canada, most medical procedures, including abortions, are covered by provincial health insurance.

Additionally, Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, president of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, condemned the videos as harmful disinformation that stigmatize women seeking an abortion. She emphasized that decisions regarding abortion are personal and should involve women and their healthcare providers.

Although Golob acknowledged that the timing of the video release coincided with Alberta’s political climate, she asserted that she had been preoccupied with other responsibilities before sharing the videos. RightNow aims to promote pro-life policies and has launched a petition targeting Prime Minister Mark Carney to further restrict late-term abortions. This situation underscores the growing divide over abortion access in Canada, necessitating factual discourse amid rising disinformation.