Controversy Arises During John Deere Classic as Player Rakes Bunker Footprint

Silvis, Illinois — During the third round of the 2025 John Deere Classic, PGA Tour player Kevin Roy faced a challenging situation after a series of impressive birdies early in his round. Roy had birdied the first four holes at TPC Deere Run, putting him in contention for his first PGA Tour title. However, his game took a turn at the 414-yard par-4 11th hole.

After hitting his tee shot 253 yards, Roy’s next shot landed in a greenside bunker, leaving him with a complicated 36-foot putt. His attempt to escape the bunker resulted in his ball rolling back down to his original position. What happened next raised questions among spectators and commentators.

A Rules official at the course permitted Roy to rake a footprint he made during his previous shot, stating it “wasn’t in his line of play.” This decision sparked debate among viewers, including Joseph LaMagna from Fried Egg Golf, who criticized the ruling on social media.

According to golf rules, players are allowed to rake a bunker for course care before making a shot, as long as they do not improve conditions for their next stroke. This rule governs how players can address their lies and areas of intended play.

In a later post, LaMagna argued that raking the footprint likely improved conditions for Roy’s subsequent shot, especially since a pile of sand was located near the ball. Roy, however, defended the decision, noting that the footprint was not as close to his ball as it appeared on television.

Roy explained via social media: “First off, I called a Rules official over. TV made the footprint look much closer than it actually was, and since the footprint was not in my way of playing, we were allowed to rake it.” After smoothing the area, Roy finished the hole with a bogey.

Following the incident, Roy struggled during the remainder of the round, making another bogey on the par-3 12th hole. Although he earned a birdie on the 14th, he ended the day in a tie for 10th place, eight strokes behind the leader, defending champion Davis Thompson, who sat at 15-under-par.