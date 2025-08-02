Controversy Brews Over Dismissal Gesture in Test Cricket

LONDON, England — Tensions flared during the ongoing Test series between India and England after a controversial moment involving fast bowler Akash Deep and Ben Duckett at The Oval. On August 1, 2025, Deep put his arm around Duckett after dismissing him, breaking an unwritten rule that frowns upon such physical contact in cricket.

The incident occurred after Duckett attempted a risky reverse pull and was caught. While the gesture seemed friendly, it raised eyebrows about appropriate behavior on the pitch. Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting, commenting for Sky Sports, noted Duckett’s impressive restraint, saying, “You don’t see that every day. I think I like him even more now.”

Phil Tufnell, a former England spinner, remarked on the gesture’s cheekiness, suggesting it could lead to disciplinary action for Deep. “Can you go up to a batter you’ve just got out and put your arm around him? It’s a bit cheeky,” he stated on BBC Radio.

England’s assistant coach Marcus Trescothick reacted to the incident by indicating that many players from his era would not have appreciated such a gesture. He added, “You see people have words, but that was different.”

Throughout the series, aggressive exchanges among players have been common. For instance, Indian bowler Prasidh Krishna upset Joe Root with remarks on the field, a contrast to the usually calm demeanor of the England captain, who previously confronted a player over a serious issue in 2019.

Squabbling on the pitch is not new in cricket, often viewed as an attempt by bowlers to unsettle batters. Recently, Siraj received a fine for an intense send-off after dismissing Duckett during the third Test. Commentary from former players reflects varied perspectives on whether send-offs are a necessary part of the game or merely unsportsmanlike behavior.

While the series continues, both teams have been able to maintain mutual respect during the contests, with Duckett and the England team indicating that they do not view the gestures as significant provocations.

The match is ongoing with India currently ahead by 52 runs, and as the series progresses, observers are left wondering if any further clashes will occur.