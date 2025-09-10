Controversy Erupts After Bwipo’s Comments on Female Gamers

Los Angeles, CA — Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau, a professional League of Legends player for FlyQuest, sparked backlash after making controversial comments about female gamers during a Twitch stream on September 9, 2025. His remarks come at a time when Riot Games is expanding its female esports circuit, Game Changers, to promote inclusion in gaming.

During his stream, Bwipo stated, “I think there’s just not enough support for female pro players […] basically, women’s anatomy and their monthly cycles are just extremely different from males, and there’s no proper support system for women to go through what they’re going through.” He further claimed that competitive gaming could be particularly challenging for women during certain times of the month, stating, “There is a time of the month where you should not be f—ing playing competitive games as a woman, in my opinion.”

Bwipo, who has been active in competitive gaming since 2017 and previously played for Team Liquid and Fnatic, attempted to clarify his comments by referencing personal experiences with women but was met with significant criticism. He admitted, “Competition isn’t gonna schedule around your period… ultimately, this is the truth in all sports, and all mental sports.”

His comments came just days before the all-female Game Changers Rising league is set to begin on September 13, an initiative aimed at encouraging more female players in esports. The response from the community has been swift and harsh, with notable figures like caster Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere labeling his remarks as “dangerous rhetoric in the bigger context.”

Many netizens expressed disbelief given that Bwipo’s organization, FlyQuest, hosts an all-female RED roster. This inconsistency raised eyebrows, especially as Bwipo once praised a female coach during his time at Fnatic, crediting her contributions to their success.

Barento “Raz” Mohammed, a Riot Games caster, echoed the community’s concerns and emphasized the societal pressures that discourage women from engaging in gaming. He highlighted issues like harassment, saying, “You will get f—ing harassed at every step of learning/playing a competitive game.”

In response to the controversy, FlyQuest issued a statement on X.com, emphasizing that Bwipo’s comments contradict their core values. The organization announced they would suspend him from his next series in the LTA playoffs and donate his event prize money to female gaming initiatives.

The negative reception of Bwipo’s comments underscores a larger conversation about the treatment of women in esports, as many female players continue to excel despite facing significant challenges. As the industry aims for greater inclusivity, the reactions to Bwipo’s statements highlight the ongoing struggle against outdated views within competitive gaming.