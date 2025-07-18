Controversy Erupts Over ‘Chespirito’ Series and Florinda Meza’s Legacy

Juchipila, Zacatecas – The premiere of the series ‘Chespirito: Sin querer queriendo’ has ignited controversy surrounding the late Roberto Gómez Bolaños, known as ‘Chespirito.’ The series touches on personal relationships and conflicts among cast members, raising eyebrows among fans and former colleagues.

On July 16, actress Florinda Meza took to Instagram to defend Gómez Bolaños against the series’ portrayal. She expressed pride in their work together, stating, “More than 50 years of giving joy and fun,” highlighting their lengthy collaboration and its audience success.

Meza shared an old photo featuring herself with other cast members, including Édgar Vivar and Rubén Aguirre. She asserted that the loyalty of ‘Chespirito’s’ fans would not waver despite the show’s dramatic representation. “This isn’t about me; it’s about the legacy of a great man who can’t defend himself,” she remarked.

Roberto Gómez Fernández, the son of the late comedian, addressed concerns about the show’s content, noting that the final episodes would clarify his family’s perspective on some revelations. “Behind that genius was a regular person with flaws,” he stated, emphasizing the need for a well-rounded portrayal.

In addition to the criticism of the series, residents of Juchipila are planning a protest against a statue of Meza that was unveiled in 2019. Community members expressed their discontent over her depiction in the series, calling for the statue’s removal on July 24. When the statue was revealed, Meza expressed gratitude for the honor bestowed upon her by the local government.

With this backdrop of mixed reactions, the conversation surrounding the legacy of ‘Chespirito’ and his colleagues continues to unfold.