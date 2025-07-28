Controversy Erupts Over Zohran Mamdani’s Lavish Wedding in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda — Zohran Mamdani, the mayoral frontrunner from New York City, recently celebrated his marriage to artist Rama Duwaji in Uganda with a grand, three-day event at his family’s estate in the affluent Buziga Hill area. Reports emerged detailing the lavish affair, which included masked security guards and a cellphone jamming system to ensure privacy.

The celebrations unfolded at Mamdani’s family compound located just outside the capital, where guests arrived in luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and a Range Rover. Witnesses reported that the compound was adorned with holiday lights and features lush gardens, panoramic views of Lake Victoria, and multiple security gates.

Mamdani, 33, who first moved to New York at the age of 7, informed followers of his marriage plans through social media, indicating a reunion with his family in Uganda. His parents, Nair and her husband, split their time between New York and their estate in Uganda, which is situated in a neighborhood boasting some of the country’s wealthiest residents, including billionaire businessman Godfrey Kirumira.

The wedding festivities began on Tuesday, drawing numerous guests and local attention. Witnesses reported the presence of over 20 special forces guards and numerous checkpoints, suggesting an extraordinary level of security for the invite-only celebration.

As the party progressed, locals noted the gathering’s stark contrast to the mourning of former Supreme Court Judge George Kanyeihamba, who recently passed away. This juxtaposition has drawn criticism, with some residents finding the wedding celebration to be culturally insensitive. “Because of the culture here, it was insensitive to have a wedding celebration in the same week as mourning,” said a local resident. “People are still in mourning.”

Despite the unwanted comparisons, Mamdani reportedly enjoyed the festivities, including dancing and a DJ playing music late into the night. On Thursday, a local source confirmed that Mamdani addressed guests, highlighting the celebratory atmosphere. However, as the party wrapped up on Friday, observers noted the dismantling of military-style tents and the transition to Mamdani’s personal security personnel.

Meanwhile, Mamdani has not yet commented publicly on the backlash stemming from the celebrations, as many locals expressed disappointment at the timing of the wedding. In response to the criticisms, Mamdani has been vocal in his political ambitions while attending the wedding events, confirming he will remain in Uganda for some time.