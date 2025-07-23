Controversy Follows Young Football Star Lamine Yamal’s 18th Birthday

Barcelona, Spain — Lamine Yamal, one of the world’s brightest young football talents, celebrated his 18th birthday recently, but not without sparking controversy. The young Spaniard garnered attention not just for his off-field celebrations, but also for comments directed at him by former French international, Adil Rami.

Yamal has made a significant mark on the football world, having led Barcelona to a domestic treble last season, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. Despite his achievements, he continues to face criticism.

Rami, who had a successful career with clubs like Valencia and Sevilla, expressed strong disdain for Yamal in a recent interview. His comments focused not on Yamal’s skills on the pitch, but rather on his character as an individual. “It’s been two months, and as a human being, I can’t stand him anymore. That’s clear,” Rami stated. He acknowledged Yamal’s football skills, saying, “He’ll definitely win Ballons d’Or, European Cups, and everything else you want,” but added an expletive-laden criticism of Yamal personally.

The tension appears to stem from an incident during the UEFA Nations League final, where Yamal’s actions after shaking hands with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly annoyed Rami. “The way he shook Cristiano Ronaldo’s hand also annoyed me. That’s how it started,” Rami said, referring to Yamal’s post-game comments about the legendary player.

As Yamal’s career continues to progress, he is increasingly becoming a polarizing figure in football, receiving both acclaim and criticism at such a young age.