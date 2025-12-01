Controversy Over Mayor’s Vote in San Pedro Sula Elections

San Pedro Sula, Honduras – A controversy erupted at the César López Pérez School during the elections on November 30, when members of the Voting Reception Board (JRV) claimed Mayor Roberto Contreras’s vote would be nullified. The JRV stated that the ballots he cast lacked proper seals when submitted to the ballot boxes.

According to the JRV members, ballots must be returned to the tables to be validated with the proper seals during counting. They pointed out that the media presence around the mayor while he voted may have contributed to the confusion. This situation distressed Contreras, who declined to sign after voting, stating he felt it unnecessary if his vote was to be invalidated.

Initial reports suggested a final verdict would be delivered during the counting process regarding Contreras’s vote, with most claiming it would be considered null. As of 1:50 PM, the National Electoral Council (CNE) recorded 1,495,865 verified voters.

In a statement, Contreras later clarified that his vote was not canceled, responding to circulating rumors. He explained that the supposed irregularity occurred due to the crowded media presence, which delayed the application of the acknowledgment seal on his ballot.

“Due to the media crowd, my ballot did not receive immediate ratification; however, it bore the signatures of the JRV president and secretary, as required by the procedure,” stated Contreras.

The mayor emphasized that, despite the lack of an immediate stamp, his ballot complied with electoral regulations since it contained the necessary signatures. He referred to the official guidelines indicating that if a ballot lacks a seal but has the required signatures, the seal can be applied during the counting process, ensuring the ballot remains valid.

Contreras reiterated that these procedures exist to prevent misunderstandings about electoral processes and to curb misinformation.

In the midst of the election day confusion, reports revealed that another candidate, who was supposed to vote in the elections, failed to do so because he was not equipped with the necessary identification. He is legally registered in a different location, further complicating the voting logistics.

As the electoral process continues, the CNE announced that by 5:00 PM, a total of 2,841,478 citizens had been verified, with a significant turnout aimed at selecting a new president, 128 national congress representatives, and numerous municipal officials.