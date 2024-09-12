Controversy Surrounds PM Modi’s Attendance at Ganesh Puja Hosted by Chief Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to the residence of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to participate in Ganesh Puja has sparked a political controversy. The Opposition, raising concerns over the separation of the judiciary and the executive, has questioned the transparency of such a meeting.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut expressed apprehensions that the ongoing case involving the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s challenge against the recognition of the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, heard by CJI Chandrachud, may not be judged fairly. Raut suggested that the CJI should recuse himself from the case to avoid any doubts surrounding judicial impartiality.

Raut also pointed out, through his post on X (formerly Twitter), instances where he claimed that the judiciary had ruled unfavorably against Opposition leaders. He argued that such visits could raise questions about the judiciary’s independence in the eyes of the public.

During the Ganesh Puja event held on September 11, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by CJI Chandrachud and his wife, Kalpana Das. The Prime Minister took part in the festivities and later posted on X, expressing hopes for blessings of happiness and prosperity from Lord Ganesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended the Prime Minister’s visit, asserting that it was part of cultural celebrations and emphasized that personal cultural exchanges should not be politicized. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized members of the Opposition for their comments, describing their stance as contempt of court.

On the other hand, senior legal figures like Indira Jaising and Prashant Bhushan questioned the appropriateness of the visit, urging legal associations to voice their concerns regarding the perceived compromise on judicial independence.

Amidst the political debate, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the Opposition of attacking Hindu customs and sentiments. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Opposition of harboring an anti-Hindutva agenda, questioning their silence on similar past events involving former leaders.