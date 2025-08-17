Controversy Surrounds Oakland County Chair’s Role with Sheetz

Detroit, MI — A powerful public official in metro Detroit is facing scrutiny over his consulting role with the Sheetz gas station chain, which is seeking to expand in the region. Oakland County Commission Chair Dave Woodward has worked for Sheetz for over a year, helping the company navigate local government processes.

Residents have voiced concerns about Sheetz during city council meetings, as the Pennsylvania-based chain aims to open 50 to 60 stores in southeast Michigan. Some local officials believe Woodward’s presence at these meetings could influence decisions. Woodward, however, has denied any intention to sway local leaders.

At a January city council meeting in Farmington Hills, video shows Woodward seated with a Sheetz real estate manager. He was also present at a February public hearing in Royal Oak, where the city eventually approved a Sheetz development.

When questioned about his consulting position during the meetings, Woodward was reluctant to disclose details, merely waving off questions. Both Woodward and Sheetz later confirmed his consultancy role, emphasizing a commitment to avoiding conflicts of interest.

Nick Ruffner, public affairs manager at Sheetz, described Woodward’s role as an ambassador, aiding in community relations and understanding local needs. “We want to emphasize that Sheetz is not engaged in any business before the Oakland County Board of Commissioners,” Ruffner stated.

Critics like Anthony Bartolotta, Waterford Township Supervisor, challenge the ethics of Woodward’s dual roles, stating that it creates an uncomfortable atmosphere for other officials. Bartolotta recounted a meeting with Woodward where the commission chair advocated for Sheetz’s development.

In response to concerns, Oakland County Commissioners Kristen Nelson and Charlie Cavell have proposed resolutions for greater financial transparency among public officials. These measures, they argue, would protect against potential conflicts of interest.

Woodward insists that his consulting work does not lead to conflicts. “I have never voted on a Sheetz proposal,” he said. “If there was ever a conflict in the future, I would recuse myself.” He declined to disclose his earnings from Sheetz but emphasized his commitment to the community.

Despite the controversy, 19 Sheetz locations have already received approval in the Detroit area, reinforcing the company’s presence in the market.