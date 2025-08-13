Cook County Vaccination Rates Plummet, Measles Cases Surge

Cook County, Illinois — The number of students who have not been vaccinated has doubled in suburban Cook County over the past decade. With school starting next week for thousands of students, health officials are urging parents to ensure their kids are vaccinated.

Measles was thought to be eliminated in the United States in 2000. However, recent years have witnessed a troubling rise in cases. Currently, the U.S. is facing its highest number of measles cases in more than 30 years, with over 1,300 reported nationwide, including 10 in Cook County.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal that childhood vaccination rates have dipped again in the U.S. Only 92.5% of kindergartners received the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) shot, a decrease from the previous year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 95% of kindergartners nationally were vaccinated, which is the level needed to maintain herd immunity.

Dr. Andrea Jakinovich, a pediatrician, stressed the importance of combatting misinformation about vaccines circulating on social media. “Our job is to educate, just to make sure they understand what’s medically relevant and to know the facts,” she said.

Parents have resources available to check measles vaccination rates for schools across the state, allowing them to assess the risk of exposure if a case is introduced. “Vaccines have been studied for years,” Dr. Jakinovich added. “We want parents to understand that they’re safe, effective, and they prevent disease.”

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are recommended for children, offering protection for life. On Wednesday morning, health, religious, and community leaders plan to launch a united effort to encourage vaccination against measles. The Illinois Department of Public Health is also rolling out a vaccination awareness campaign this week.