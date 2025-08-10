Cooking Event Heats Up in Grow a Garden Game

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Cooking Event in the popular game Grow a Garden is drawing players in as they create various dishes with in-game crops. Since its launch on August 6, 2025, pizza has emerged as one of the most sought-after dishes. However, not all pizzas are made equal; they differ in rarity based on the ingredients used.

The game features five rarity tiers for pizzas. Common pizzas require one Strawberry, one Pepper, one Tomato, and one Corn. To craft a Legendary pizza, players need one Corn, one Tomato, one Pepper, and one Sugar Apple. The ultimate Prismatic pizza is made with three Bone Blossoms, one Banana, and one Beanstalk.

Players must watch for “craving swaps,” as specific ingredient combinations can shift the desired dish during cooking. According to Eurogamer, pizza takes approximately 7.5 minutes to cook and must be made at the central cooking pot on the game map, which should have orange water to indicate it is set correctly.

Most players prefer to wait for their dishes to cook, especially when aiming for rarer items like the Divine Mochi Mouse pet or Prismatic Taco Fern seed. The interactive nature of the game encourages experimentation, as mixing up ingredients can lead to unexpected dishes.

The Cooking Event not only tests players’ culinary creativity but also rewards them with various items using the rewards system that increases with dish quality. Players can earn everything from in-game currency to unique pets.

With the ongoing popularity of Grow a Garden, developers promise to keep the content fresh and engaging, ensuring the cooking feature remains a permanent part of the game. The community remains excited about future updates and recipe discoveries.