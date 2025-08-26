Cool Autumn-Like Temperatures Expected in Columbus This Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is set to experience autumn-like temperatures this week, with highs reaching between 72-75 degrees Fahrenheit. This weather, reminiscent of late September and early October, is perfect for outdoor fall activities.

Weather systems are currently impacting the region. A low-pressure system from Quebec brings some troughs through the Great Lakes, leading to isolated showers in northern Ohio. Meanwhile, high pressure from the Upper Great Plains is clearing much of the state. As a result, most of Central Ohio can expect sunny skies, while northern areas may see temperatures in the 60s due to cloud cover.

According to meteorologist Jennifer Herbert, today’s midday readings are well below average, with many areas sitting in the lower 70s. She predicts a partly cloudy and cool night, ideal for sleeping.

Tomorrow, a new trough will swing through the Great Lakes, bringing similar weather conditions. Scattered clouds are expected statewide, with a chance of showers in the northern third of Ohio, closer to the lakes.

As high pressure moves into the Ohio River Valley on Wednesday, the skies are anticipated to clear, offering a beautiful day approaching fall weather. After a cold front from Ontario and Quebec comes through on Thursday, Central Ohio may remain dry while the surrounding areas are likely to see scattered showers.

Additionally, Tropical Storm Fernand is currently in the Atlantic but poses no threat to the East Coast as it moves out to sea and is expected to dissipate before the end of the week.