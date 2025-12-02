Cool Weather and Chance of Rain Expected in Florida This Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – Today’s weather in Florida has been pleasant, with high temperatures in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies along the Suncoast.

This evening, temperatures will dip to the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies, slightly warmer than the previous night. Tomorrow, clouds will increase as a cold front approaches, and daytime highs will stay in the low to mid-80s.

According to the forecast, breezy conditions are expected to continue as the cold front moves through on Tuesday. Rain chances are set at 50%, which could be beneficial for the region. After the front passes, temperatures are forecasted to drop into the low 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

In Orlando, after a breezy Saturday, the sky is expected to clear, bringing warmer and mostly sunny weather, with afternoon highs returning to the low 80s. While some isolated showers could occur, particularly inland, most areas will remain dry.

The colder air moving in after the cold front on Tuesday will bring highs in the upper 60s and low 70s by Thursday and Friday, closer to average for early December. Overnight lows will remain mild, dropping to about mid-50s in Orlando.

Officials advise that high surf advisories are in effect along the Florida coasts due to strong winds throughout the weekend, resulting in dangerous beach conditions. Wind gusts remain between 20 to 30 mph until Sunday morning, with rip current dangers also expected.

Travelers in the area should be aware of potential delays this weekend as a major winter storm moves through other parts of the country, even though Florida is not facing major active weather at this time.