Cooler Temperatures Expected as Storm System Approaches New England

RICHMOND, RI – A cold front is expected to bring significant weather changes to Southern New England starting Sunday evening. Storm Team 10 forecasts isolated showers and thunderstorms as the front moves into the area, likely continuing until early Monday morning.

Marilyn Moffatt, a local weather enthusiast, notes that while the region currently enjoys summery conditions, this brief warm spell will soon give way to cooler, drier air. “Monday is anticipated to feel much cooler, almost fall-like,” Moffatt said.

The cold front will drive a strong northeast wind, resulting in temperatures dropping into the upper 40s for dew points and creating a crisp atmosphere by Monday. Tuesday is expected to continue the trend of mild weather, with daytime highs in the 70s.

In addition to the cold front, Hurricane Erin is projected to remain offshore, passing several hundred miles southeast of the area between Thursday and Friday. While coastal regions may experience gusty winds, most areas will see only a mild breeze. Expected wave heights along the coast could reach between 6 to 12 feet.

On Wednesday, temperatures are projected to rise above 90 degrees in Massachusetts, with heat indices potentially reaching 100 in valleys like the Connecticut River. The National Weather Service warns that thunderstorms are likely in southern New England by mid-afternoon.

Forecasters are confident that storms will produce heavy rainfall but emphasize that the risk of severe weather remains low. Evening storms may lead to warm and muggy conditions overnight.

Another round of thunderstorms is likely Thursday, with localized flooding concerns due to heavy downpours. However, as high pressure moves in following the fronts, temperatures will cool, maintaining highs in the low to mid-80s over the weekend.

For now, forecasters anticipate potential hot weather returning after the weekend, with another cold front expected to push through next week, possibly ushering in more fall-like conditions.