Cooler Weather Brings Relief Amid Rainy Days in the Carolinas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cooler, cloudy weather has settled into the Carolinas, providing a break from the heat.
This stretch of damp weather is expected to continue throughout the week, with daily scattered showers and cooler temperatures. The forecast predicts temperatures in the low to mid-80s, significantly lower than typical for early August.
According to meteorologists, areas near the Central Savannah River could experience a higher chance of light rain today, although most regions are likely to see occasional, brief showers that won’t disrupt daily plans. Skies remain mostly cloudy, with some breaks allowing glimpses of sunshine.
“It feels more comfortable outdoors today due to lower humidity,” said a local weather expert. “Some areas may not even reach 80 degrees this afternoon, which is unusual for this time of year.”
Moving into Monday and Tuesday, cooler temperatures are expected to persist, along with a similar setup of scattered showers. While the rain won’t be overwhelming, areas experiencing precipitation might see steady showers at times.
Currently, the risk for flooding is low, but it may change depending on rainfall over the next few days. Monday is projected to be particularly cooler, with highs remaining in the 70s across much of the region.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Dexter formed in the Atlantic over the weekend, but no impacts are expected for the western Carolinas, as the storm continues its northeast path away from the U.S. Meteorologists are also tracking potential disturbances off the South Carolina coast that may develop into tropical systems later in the week.
As the cooler weather persists, residents are advised to keep umbrellas on hand for the daily chance of showers. Caution is also urged for beachgoers due to an elevated rip current risk stemming from the tropical activity.
